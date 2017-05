Zari's son admitted as ex hubby is operated on

Uganda Online

The look on Zari's face says it all, it's tight for her. Just as she was taking good care of her ex-hubby, Ivan Semwanga, who developed major heart problems, she received the bad news that her soldier and last born with Diamond Platnumz, Nillan, is … The look on Zari's face says it all, it's tight for her. Just as she was taking good care of her ex-hubby, Ivan Semwanga, who developed major heart problems, she received the bad news that her soldier and last born with Diamond Platnumz, Nillan, is