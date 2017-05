Zari puts her life on hold to take care of Ivan

Uganda Online

Latest Uganda Gossip; April 2017. Bobi Wine's daughter is the 'campaign manager' · KCCA closes Shoprite Lugogo meat section · Zari puts her life on hold to take care of Ivan · I'm doing 2 free shows in Uganda this year-WizKid · Video-Sheebah Karungi's … Latest Uganda; April 2017. Bobi Wine's daughter is the 'campaign manager' · KCCA closes Shoprite Lugogo meat section · Zari puts her life on hold to take care of Ivan · I'm doing 2 free shows in Uganda this year-WizKid · Video-Sheebah Karungi's … and more »