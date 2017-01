Top 10 celebrity stories from 2016

Los Angeles Times

Brangelina broke up. Kim Kardashian dropped off social media. Hollywood lost the election. In a year when the seemingly impossible became reality on a very regular basis, the celebrity-scape hardly knew what hit it. Here are 10 of the most buzzed-about … Brangelina broke up. Kim Kardashian dropped off social media. Hollywood lost the election. In a year when the seemingly impossible became reality on a very regular basis, the-scape hardly knew what hit it. Here are 10 of the most buzzed-about … and more »