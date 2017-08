To Stay Sane, Read More Celebrity Gossip

New York Times

Having recently written a book about celebrity obsession, I hear a lot of people talking about the frivolousness of celebrity gossip in these seriously troubled times. But to me, when the real news is so horrendous, we need celebrity news more than ever. Having recently written a book about celebrity obsession, I hear a lot of people talking about the frivolousness ofin these seriously troubled times. But to me, when the real news is so horrendous, we need celebrity news more than ever.