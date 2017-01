Queensland Confidential: Latest gossip from state's celebrity scene

Herald Sun

Queensland Confidential: Latest gossip from state's celebrity scene. Amy Price, The Courier-Mail. January 29, 2017 6:00am. Subscriber only. DOES Bianca Dye have a crush on one of our favourite My Kitchen Rules stars? The new 97.3 host had her eye on … Queensland Confidential: Latestfrom state'sscene. Amy Price, The Courier-Mail. January 29, 2017 6:00am. Subscriber only. DOES Bianca Dye have a crush on one of our favourite My Kitchen Rules stars? The new 97.3 host had her eye on … and more »