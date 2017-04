NTV's Sheila Nduhukire adds another year

Uganda Online

"BIRTHDAY WISHES: To our very own Sheila Nduhukire, may you blow a thousand more candles. Thank you for being part of us." Over 6,000 likes and 700 messages followed on the NTV Facebook timeline wishing the news anchor who is in her late … "BIRTHDAY WISHES: To our very own Sheila Nduhukire, may you blow a thousand more candles. Thank you for being part of us." Over 6,000 likes and 700 messages followed on the NTV Facebook timeline wishing the news anchor who is in her late …