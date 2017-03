Monday's Child: Symar, 16, talks about celebrity gossip – and socioecomomics

Philly.com

Symar loves to talk. His favorite topic is celebrity gossip, but the 16-year-old also enjoys conversing about socioeconomic issues, bullying, and sometimes politics. He describes himself as confident, determined, intelligent, and focused.