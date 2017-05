Leila Kayondo's Kyana Gwe video out

Uganda Online

Leila Kayondo has put all her SK Mbuga worries aside and it's now, serious business. Her 2017 video is out and it threatens to be the best that is coming out of Hellen Lukoma's best female friend. In the video, she used the Otubatisa male model who in … Leila Kayondo has put all her SK Mbuga worries aside and it's now, serious business. Her 2017 video is out and it threatens to be the best that is coming out of Hellen Lukoma's best female friend. In the video, she used the Otubatisa male model who in