Juliana's I'm Still Here video still trending

Uganda Online

Looking at the videos released in the last one month, Juliana's 'I'm still Here' has remained at the top. Rema's Banyabo video follows in that order and doing very well considering that it was released a week after Juliana's reggae hit. Bebe Cool's 18 … Looking at the videos released in the last one month, Juliana's 'I'm still Here' has remained at the top. Rema's Banyabo video follows in that order and doing very well considering that it was released a week after Juliana's reggae hit. Bebe Cool's 18