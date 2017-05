I'm doing 2 free shows in Uganda this year-WizKid

Last year, WizKid fans were left disappointed when his Kampala show was cancelled at the last minute. The Naija StarBoy apologized and promised to make it up to his fans. The show was to take place on Dec 3, 2016, however, several months later, …