Here Is Why It's Okay To Indulge In Celebrity Gossip And 'Mindless' Entertainment

iDiva.com

Entertainment and celebrity gossip get a bad rep in this scenario. It is assumed that they are made for the consumption of shallow, good-for-nothing folks who probably have low IQs. But, you know what? You can indulge in as much entertainment news as … Entertainment andget a bad rep in this scenario. It is assumed that they are made for the consumption of shallow, good-for-nothing folks who probably have low IQs. But, you know what? You can indulge in as much entertainment news as