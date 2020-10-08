- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton admits regret at cruelty to celebrities Yahoo Sports
- Perez Hilton: I never needed to be so cruel BBC News
- Most hated man in gossip, Perez Hilton, now wants to apologize Page Six
- Perez Hilton says he no longer thinks it’s OK to out celebrities The Independent
- Perez Hilton: who is the celebrity blogger who slandered Lady Gaga and others – and what he reveals in new book TMI: My Life in Scandal Yorkshire Evening Post
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Brought to you by Google News. Read the rest of the article here