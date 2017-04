Faridah Nakazibwe's roadside gyming sessions

Uganda Online

NTV news anchor, Faridah Nakazibwe, has taken her love for working out to a whole new level including stopping by the roadside. The Mwasuze Mutya host took her yoga exercises to a road near Nambole Stadium, she survived narrowly as a taxi that was … NTV news anchor, Faridah Nakazibwe, has taken her love for working out to a whole new level including stopping by the roadside. The Mwasuze Mutya host took her yoga exercises to a road near Nambole Stadium, she survived narrowly as a taxi that was …