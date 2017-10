Don't let celebrity gossip eclipse global crises

Daily Illini

Nearly one week after hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, residents are still trying to get the basics of food, water, gas and money from banks. Much of the damage done was to electrical wires, fallen trees, and flattened vegetation … Nearly one week after hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, residents are still trying to get the basics of food, water, gas and money from banks. Much of the damage done was to electrical wires, fallen trees, and flattened vegetation