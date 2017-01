Donald Trump Becomes President: Celebrities React!

The Hollywood Gossip

Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your friends and family if they happen to be anything other than a rich white man … Donald Trump is officially the president of the United States of America. It's a tough pill to swallow, but look on the bright … Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your friends and family if they happen to be anything other than a rich white man … Donald Trump is officially the president of the United States of America. It's a tough pill to swallow, but look on the bright and more »