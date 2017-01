Celebrity Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced To Nine Months In Prison

Gossip Cop

A Chicago man named Edward Majerczyk was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday for hacking the nude photos of at least 30 celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence. He was also ordered to pay $5,700 to reimburse one unnamed celebrity for … A Chicago man named Edward Majerczyk was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday for hacking the nude photos of at least 30, including Jennifer Lawrence. He was also ordered to pay $5,700 to reimburse one unnamedfor … and more »