Celeb gossip site Bossip makes the jump to TV with new show

WXIA-TV

This week, Bossip is bringing the heat to summer programming with a seven-episode run on WE Tv. After 11 years in the game of celebrity gossip, the Atlanta-based company is expanding its brand with a new show called Bossip on WE tv. It's a journey that …