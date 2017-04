Bobi Wine to contest for MP Kyadondo East

Uganda Online

Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has confirmed he will be contesting for the Kyadondo East MP seat that fell vacant today. Clad in his blue suit, the singer was appearing on NTV during the 7 O'clock news when he confirmed that he will be …