Who's Your Celebrity Style Doppelgänger?

The Fashion Spot

The first step is to identify a celebrity whose style you'd like to emulate and then scrutinize their photographed outfits for an index of silhouettes, pieces and garment pairings to imitate. Luckily, there's a huge array of fashion icons to pick from … The first step is to identify awhose style you'd like to emulate and then scrutinize their photographed outfits for an index of silhouettes, pieces and garment pairings to imitate. Luckily, there's a huge array oficons to pick from