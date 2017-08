Who is Jessica Cunningham? Celebrity Big Brother and Apprentice star who has three kids with ex Alistair Eccles

JESSICA Cunningham became a darling of reality TV with appearances on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother. But the fashion businesswoman was struck by personal tragedy in August 2017 when her ex Alistair Eccles was found dead at home.