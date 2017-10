Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chanel Paris show as part of the ParisWeek Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images). Expand. By The Associated Press |. 20 Photos That Prove The Gerber/Crawfords Are Fashion's Most Stylish Family Harper’s BAZAAR Australia

all 73 news articles »