Toys For Tots party will feature a local-celebrity fashion show (photos)

cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fashion, local celebrities, dancing, food, cocktails, toys and giving all come together this Friday evening at the 21st Councilman Zack Reed and Friends Marine Corps Toys For Tots Party. For the second year, the event will take place … CLEVELAND, Ohio –, local, dancing, food, cocktails, toys and giving all come together this Friday evening at the 21Councilman Zack Reed and Friends Marine Corps Toys For Tots Party. For the second year, the event will take place and more »