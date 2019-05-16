- The best celebrity fashion at Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cosmopolitan.com
- Cannes Film Festival 2019: The best celebrity red carpet fashion CNN
- Cannes Film Festival 2019: See the Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion and Jewelry Us Weekly
- The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2019 Cannes Film Festival ELLE.com
- Cannes Film Festival fashion: Wow-factor celebrity outfits from years gone by Yahoo Finance
- View full coverage on Google News
Brought to you by Google News. Read the rest of the article here.