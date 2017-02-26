Style & Gossip

Beauty Tips & Fashion

Oscars 2017: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet – Vogue.com

-


Vogue.com
Oscars 2017: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Vogue.com
Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, and Meryl Streep are up for Best Actress, and you can except to see a host of leading lady–worthy gowns all here. We'll be chronicling the scene in real time as the celebrity guests make their
Lagerfeld says Streep wanted money to wear dress, Chanel deniesIndia.com
Meryl Streep blasts Karl Lagerfeld over dress issue: 'He lied'Zee News
Karl Lagerfeld Claims Meryl Streep Wanted Oscar Dress From Brand That PaidUs Weekly

all 340 news articles »

Brought to you by Google News. Read the rest of the article here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *