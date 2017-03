Old Navy Launches 'Hi, Fashion' Campaign as It Moves Away From …

Adweek

Old Navy, which has run TV ads in recent years starring actresses including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amy Schumer, is heading in a new direction with a brand … Old Navy, which has run TV ads in recent years starring actresses including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amy Schumer, is heading in a new direction with a brand … and more »