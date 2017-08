More than 50 jobs go after celebrity fashion firm Rare London collapses

Liverpool Echo

A Liverpool based fashion firm whose clothes were modelled by celebrities has collapsed with the loss of more than 50 jobs. Administrators from finance firm Duff & Phelps went in to Rare London, based near Sandhills station, after the firm was …

Business Sale Report A Liverpool basedfirm whose clothes were modelled byhas collapsed with the loss of more than 50 jobs. Administrators from finance firm Duff & Phelps went in to Rare London, based near Sandhills station, after the firm was Celebrity-backed fashion label goes into administration Business Sale Report all 6 news articles »