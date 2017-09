London Fashion Week 2017 celebrity spotter: From Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne to Alexa Chung and Molly King …

Evening Standard

As models, buyers and international press make their way from New York Fashion Week to London, designers in the capital are making their final preparations for the capital's spring/summer 18 showcase. But for those with more of an interest in the event … As models, buyers and international press make their way from New YorkWeek to London, designers in the capital are making their final preparations for the capital's spring/summer 18 showcase. But for those with more of an interest in the event and more »