|
Heat Street
|
Kathy Griffin's Meltdown: The Painful Decline of the Celebrity Queen of Coarseness
Heat Street
Let's talk about Fashion Police. Griffin took over co-hosting the E! TV celebrity fashion TV series from the late Joan Rivers, only to wind up presenting it for just seven episodes. When she took over the show, Melissa Rivers, Joan Rivers' daughter …
Kathy Griffin on Twitter: "I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. https://t.co/LBKvqf9xFB"Twitter
EXCLUSIVE: Jim Carrey on Kathy Griffin Controversy: Comedians Are 'Last Line of Defense' Against TrumpEntertainment Tonight
Brought to you by Google News. Read the rest of the article here.
Leave a Reply