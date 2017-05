Karl Stefanovic's girlfriend plays host at Fashion Week after-party

The Sydney Morning Herald

After two days of posing and sitting front-row at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, it was time for the bold and the beautiful to let their hair down. Following Sass & Bide's extravaganza show at Carriageworks on Monday night, Myer x Misha's lavish … After two days of posing and sitting front-row at Mercedes-BenzWeek Australia, it was time for the bold and the beautiful to let their hair down. Following Sass & Bide's extravaganza show at Carriageworks on Monday night, Myer x Misha's lavish and more »