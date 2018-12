From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian, See the Celeb Front-Row Style at the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Fashion Show Us Weekly

Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong’o and more stars turned out in style for the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show in NYC on Sunday, December 2 …

Brought to you by Google News. Read the rest of the article here.