Favorite celebrity fashion trends

Bismarck Tribune

Fashion trends come and go, but some trends seem to come back more often than others. Some celebs share their favorites. (March 14). Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Get updates and more Breaking News here: … trends come and go, but some trends seem to come back more often than others. Some celebs share their favorites. (March 14). Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Get updates and more Breaking News here: … and more »