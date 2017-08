Fashion Celebrity Global Summit to be held in Qingdao, China

PR Newswire (press release)

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — China's 1st Fashion Celebrity Global Summit will be held in Qingdao, a well-known seaside travel destination, … BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — China's 1Fashion Celebrity Global Summit will be held in Qingdao, a well-known seaside travel destination, … and more »