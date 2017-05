Celebrity spawn are heating up the fashion world

Page Six

Just Drew creator Andrew Warren is staging a fashion show at the Spirit of Life Luncheon with models Alessandra Garcia Lorido (daughter of Andy Garcia), Sophie Simmons (daughter of Gene Simmons), Corinne Foxx (daughter of Jamie Foxx), Olivia … Just Drew creator Andrew Warren is staging ashow at the Spirit of Life Luncheon with models Alessandra Garcia Lorido (daughter of Andy Garcia), Sophie Simmons (daughter of Gene Simmons), Corinne Foxx (daughter of Jamie Foxx), Olivia …