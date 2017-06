Celebrity Real Estate: An Acting Couple, A Fashion Designer, And Public Enemy No. 1

BKLYNER

Here's a sneak peek at the Brooklyn homes of a few celebrities. We've got the lovely Clinton Hill home of actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis; two Clinton Hill homes owned by the actor Adrian Grenier; the recently purchased townhouse of fashion … Here's a sneak peek at the Brooklyn homes of a few. We've got the lovely Clinton Hill home of actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis; two Clinton Hill homes owned by the actor Adrian Grenier; the recently purchased townhouse of