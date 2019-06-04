Can Fashion Function Without Celebrity? COOLS

On May 31st, Alexander Wang presented his Spring 2020 collection in New York City. It was full of the same type of pieces we’ve come to expect from the brand: solid whites and blacks, athleisure, cut-off denim, and subtle riffs on pop culture trends (Kendall Jenner wore a waist trainer, for example). Though these features were certainly a part of the fashion media fall out after the show, the number one headline across the internet was about none other than Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who made his modeling debut wearing a white tank top and jeans. “Pete Davidson Can Add Runw…

Brought to you by Google News. Read the rest of the article here.