Watch the Hilarious Trailer for Amy Schumer's New Movie with Goldie Hawn

MarieClaire.com

Looking for a light at the end of the freezing cold tunnel that is winter? Hello and welcome to Snatched, Amy Schumer's new comedy with Goldie Hawn, which hits theaters in May. Schumer and Hawn had a blast on set of Snatched (by which we mean they … Looking for a light at the end of the freezing cold tunnel that is winter? Hello and welcome to Snatched, Amy Schumer's new comedy with Goldie Hawn, which hits theaters in May. Schumer and Hawn had a blast on set of Snatched (by which we mean they … and more »