[V Report] Song Ji-hyo's show looks in to celebrity beauty tips

The Korea Herald

Entertainer Song Ji-hyo shared segments from her “Song Ji-hyo's Beauty View” program via the V app on Saturday, giving a glimpse into the latest celebrity … Entertainer Song Ji-hyo shared segments from her “Song Ji-hyo's Beauty View” program via the V app on Saturday, giving a glimpse into the latest celebrity … and more »