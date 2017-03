Trish McEvoy Says This Part of the Face Is Most Important When Applying Makeup

NewBeauty Magazine (blog)

Celebrity makeup artist and founder of her eponymous cosmetic line, Trish McEvoy is a major player in the beauty arena (if you haven't tried one of her makeup brushes, add it to your wish list pronto). Her collection spans makeup, skin care, bath and … makeup artist and founder of her eponymous cosmetic line, Trish McEvoy is a major player in thearena (if you haven't tried one of her makeup brushes, add it to your wish list pronto). Her collection spans makeup, skin care, bath and