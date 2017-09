Tips for a Healthy Baby from Celebrity Nutritionist and New York Times Best-Selling Author, Kimberly Snyder

HuffPost

Her name is Kimberly Snyder, she is a nutritionist and multi-time New York Times best-selling author of The Beauty Detox series and Radical Beauty. Kimberly's advice is often featured on The Today Show and The Dr. Oz Show and has been featured in many … Her name is Kimberly Snyder, she is a nutritionist and multi-time New York Times best-selling author of TheDetox series and Radical. Kimberly's advice is often featured on The Today Show and The Dr. Oz Show and has been featured in many …