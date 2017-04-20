|
E! Online
|
This Is Exactly What Julia Roberts Does to Stay Beautiful, Inside and Out—All Her Diet, Fitness and Beauty Tips
E! Online
Over the years Julia Roberts has revealed her beauty, fitness and diet secrets, none of which have seemed that unattainable. Like any other celebrity, Roberts credits her fit physique with a classic combination of healthy diet and exercise, but there's …
Julia Roberts Is PEOPLE's 2017 World's Most Beautiful Woman!PEOPLE.com
Brought to you by Google News. Read the rest of the article here.
Leave a Reply