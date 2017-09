This 'GOT' Actor Just Endorsed Two Major Theories About How the Show Will End

MarieClaire.com

The only good thing about Game of Thrones characters dying is that it transforms the actors who play them from tight-lipped information safes to normal, theory-loving fans of the show. When Dickon Tarly died at the hands (okay, mouth fire) of Daenerys' … The only good thing about Game of Thrones characters dying is that it transforms the actors who play them from tight-lipped information safes to normal, theory-loving fans of the show. When Dickon Tarly died at the hands (okay, mouth fire) of Daenerys' …