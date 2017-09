The secret's out! A top dermatologist reveals how celebs avoid looking stressed and tired – and how YOU too can …

Daily Mail

… a celebrity hairstylist or a dermatologist at the top of his or her field, what would you ask them? As beauty editors, we're fortunate enough to get one-on-one time with the industry's finest, and the tips and tricks we pick up are too good to keep … … ahairstylist or a dermatologist at the top of his or her field, what would you ask them? Aseditors, we're fortunate enough to get one-on-one time with the industry's finest, and theand tricks we pick up are too good to keep