The ONE Treatment This Celeb Colorist Says Is a Must for Post-Summer Hair

NewBeauty Magazine (blog)

If you like the way the sun and saltwater give you that “effortless” look during the summer months, celebrity colorist Chad Kenyon says to be prepared, as the mix is just waiting to turn your hair into a dried-out, tangled mess if not tended to … If you like the way the sun and saltwater give you that “effortless” look during the summer months,colorist Chad Kenyon says to be prepared, as the mix is just waiting to turn your hair into a dried-out, tangled mess if not tended to