Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Her Beauty Advice for New Moms: Watch

Us Weekly

She doesn't just wake up like that! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds reveals to Us Weekly the best beauty advice she's ever received, the makeup products she won't leave home without, and her best beauty tips for new … She doesn't just wake up like that! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds reveals to Us Weekly the best beauty advice she's ever received, the makeup products she won't leave home without, and her bestfor new …