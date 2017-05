Celebrity Stylist Shares Hottest Summer Beauty Tips

WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Celebrity stylist Chassie Post joins us to share tips on how to look and feel glamorous all summer long. Chassie's tips include how to pick the hottest designer accessories, how to look chic at the beach, and which products to select to protect your … stylist Chassie Post joins us to shareon how to look and feel glamorous all summer long. Chassie'sinclude how to pick the hottest designer accessories, how to look chic at the beach, and which products to select to protect your