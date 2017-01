Celebrity Stylist Cynthia Alvarez Shares Beauty Tips To Have Amazing Hair

Latin Times

We had an exclusive interview with the brand's Latina ambassador and Celebrity Stylist Cynthia Alvarez, who shared interesting facts about her beginnings, the new Dove line, beauty tips and much more. Puerto Rican – New York born Cynthia Alvarez grew … We had an exclusive interview with the brand's Latina ambassador andStylist Cynthia Alvarez, who shared interesting facts about her beginnings, the new Dove line,and much more. Puerto Rican – New York born Cynthia Alvarez grew … and more »