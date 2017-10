Becky G.'s 'Mayores' Music Video Glam — Get the Look With Celebrity Makeup Artist Etienne Ortega

WZZM

ET's original beauty series, How-To Hollywood, invited celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega back to show us how to achieve one of the highly sought after, ultra-sultry looks he created for Becky G.'s "Mayores" music video using his new PUR Cosmetics