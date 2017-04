Beauty tips to get the celebrity look for Spring on Coast Live

wtkr.com

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Celebrity makeup artist Matin shares this Spring's biggest beauty trends and tricks to get the “no makeup-makeup” look celebrities are rocking. Filed in: Coast Live, Life & Lifestyle. Topics: Style and Design. Suggest a correction … HAMPTON ROADS, Va. –makeup artist Matin shares this Spring's biggesttrends and tricks to get the “no makeup-makeup” lookare rocking. Filed in: Coast Live, Life & Lifestyle. Topics: Style and Design. Suggest a correction