Beauty tips from celebrity makeup artist Sir John

Citizen

Internationally acclaimed celebrity make-up artist and L'Oreal ambassador Sir John was in South Africa recently for the South African Fashion Week and the Woolworths Style By SA show. As a leading voice in the cosmetics industry, Sir John has worked on … Internationally acclaimedmake-up artist and L'Oreal ambassador Sir John was in South Africa recently for the South African Fashion Week and the Woolworths Style By SA show. As a leading voice in the cosmetics industry, Sir John has worked on … and more »