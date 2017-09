Beauty and the best: Amal Clooney's screen siren-inspired faux bob and Jennifer Lawrence's sexy smoky eye top our …

Daily Mail

… smoky eye, Kate Bosworth demonstrated how to make a top knot look fancy and Amal Clooney looked more glamorous than everyone else. Read on below for the celebrity beauty highlights from the festival and get tips you can use to copy them at home. … smoky eye, Kate Bosworth demonstrated how to make a top knot look fancy and Amal Clooney looked more glamorous than everyone else. Read on below for thehighlights from the festival and getyou can use to copy them at home. and more »